Stefano Pioli, the manager of AC Milan, admits that Liverpool is a’spare part’ for Jurgen Klopp.

Stefano Pioli, the manager of AC Milan, said that his club is not on the same level as Liverpool, but lauded the quality of the “spare parts” available to Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds battled back to win 2-1 at the San Siro on Tuesday, maintaining their perfect record in the Champions League this season.

Despite the fact that Liverpool had already qualified for the knockout stages as Group B champions, Klopp made eight changes to his starting lineup, with Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, Thiago, and Diogo Jota not even making the trip to Italy.

And Pioli admits that the Reds’ second unit was simply too good for his club to handle.

“We had to improve our technical and qualitative performance against a side that played with some replacement pieces but was of high quality,” he explained.

“We aren’t suited to win the Champions League, but Liverpool took four years to get to where they are now, thanks to Klopp.”

“We aren’t there yet – I know it, the club knows it, and everyone knows it.” This setback, on the other hand, will aid our development: we still require certain experiences in order to grow stronger.” With a win, Milan might have finished second in the group, but instead finished last, missing out on a play-off to go to the Europa League knockout stages.

And Pioli believes that Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who started up front for the Serie A side, was underutilized.

“We should have made better use of Zlatan’s presence, but on too many times we have played the ball backwards rather than forwards, allowing our opponents to be more aggressive,” the Milan manager added.

“We needed to work harder, attempting to take advantage of the pitch’s width.

“We didn’t move the ball swiftly enough, and our motions were off.” The tempo wasn’t correct. We should have played with more quality and rhythm in the first half, but things went well and we didn’t give up much until we scored.

“There are more of our errors than the opponent’s talent in the goals we’ve conceded.” Then, because of their superiority, they were able to profit from our errors.

"At this time, the San Siro is not a suitable pitch." "However, we've lost, and I'm not looking."