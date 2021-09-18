Stay at a refurbished lifeboat station with breathtaking views of the beach.

When an Airbnb listing for a restored lifeboat station with magnificent beach views becomes available, you may stay there.

Jo Earlam bought the ancient station in Hoylake, Wirral, and meticulously restored this piece of history along the coast.

It now features two bedrooms, a multipurpose office space, and a number of maritime and nautical things and antiques that Jo had accumulated over the years.

Over the weekend, Olly Jobling, 26, operates the pop-up coffee shop from the downstairs office space, he told The Washington Newsday about Jo’s new Airbnb company.

“Jo lives in West Kirby and has always had an interest in the water, collecting a lot of antiques that he has used to decorate the converted lifeboat station,” he said.

“I spent some time at the station during the summer and it was incredible – it’s difficult not to grin when you have such a beautiful view; it’s a truly spectacular property.”

The station has been transformed into a beautiful penthouse apartment with an open-plan living space and kitchen, two bathrooms, a shower room, and two double bedrooms, one of which is hidden away in the former turret room.

And, of course, the wall-to-wall windows provide panoramic views of the Wirral shoreline.

There is also an office space downstairs that is utilized by the pop-up coffee shop during the week and on weekends.

With a third sofabed in the living area, it can sleep up to six people, and Olly and Jo hope to attract wedding parties and visitors to Wirral for its world-class golfing.

“The office space is stunning and incredibly vibrant; it also includes a gym; the entire building is quite unique,” Olly remarked.

“It launched Lifeboat Coffee, which will be open over the weekend and will be a welcome addition to the Hoylake promenade.

“Plus, those staying at the former lifeboat station get complimentary coffee for the entire weekend.”

Visit Airbnb here to learn more about staying in the former Hoylake lifeboat station.