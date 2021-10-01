States Tighten Guardian Oversight Laws in the Wake of Britney Spears Conservatorship Battle.

According to the Associated Press, the conservatorship that has governed Britney Spears’ life has prompted efforts to amend state rules governing legal guardianships, which advocates claim are often exploitative and injure individuals they are supposed to protect.

The number of people who can apply for someone to be placed under guardianship in New Jersey has been reduced. New Mexico has developed an independent review procedure to regulate how conservatorships are carried out, which includes the ability to examine bank information. In addition, Oregon is providing tools to protect those who are under guardianship, including free legal assistance to anyone who is under the supervision of a guardian.

The system “is failing people from every walk of life, whether they are a global superstar whose struggles unfortunately play out in public or a family unsure of how to take care of an elderly parent,” according to California Assemblyman Evan Low, a Democrat who introduced a bill after watching the recent documentary Controlling Britney Spears.

“Throughout the process, this bill had unequivocal, bipartisan support because it’s brutally evident that we can and should do better,” he continued.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, signed into law a package of amendments triggered by Spears’ court battle to be released from her father’s 13-year conservatorship on Thursday.

Professional fiduciaries, such as those who oversaw Spears’ life and finances, will be subject to more scrutiny under the new law. Financial, physical, or mental abuse will be scrutinized more closely, with fines of up to $10,000 possible.

The new law also allows people under conservatorships to choose their own attorneys, which Spears was finally permitted to do in July.

California legislators passed a series of modifications to the state’s conservatorship system in 2006, but the courts never applied them due to budget shortages during the recession in 2008, the same year Spears was placed in the conservatorship following a mental health crisis.

Other states have made changes to conservatorship legislation to preserve assets and provide less severe alternatives to conservatorships, which are also known as guardianships.

Legislators in New Jersey submitted legislation to eliminate a “catch-all” category that allows nearly anyone who claims to be concerned about. This is a condensed version of the information.