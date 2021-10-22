States that terminated additional federal unemployment benefits early did not see an increase in employment.

Three months after states stopped paying $300-a-week unemployment benefits, the labor force has not increased any more than it did in states that continue to pay the federal benefits.

Despite many hopes and forecasts that many would seek employment once payments were cut off, the federal unemployment program ceased on September 6, and the country’s workforce was reduced that same month.

According to an Associated Press examination of state-by-state data, workers in states that kept unemployment benefits increased somewhat faster than workers in states that stopped receiving benefits earlier.

“Policymakers placed far too much faith in the elimination of unemployment insurance as a means of boosting the labor market. According to Fiona Greig, managing director of the JPMorgan Chase Institute, “the work disincentive impacts were definitely minor.”

Economists did not expect the labor shortages to endure this long, and they anticipate that factors like fear of COVID-19 and a lack of child care could persuade millions of people not to return to work.

Although job growth slowed in August and September, there is a near-record number of available jobs in the United States, and the economy has 5 million fewer jobs than before the pandemic. For most Americans, the $300-per-week federal check, combined with regular state unemployment benefits, meant that many unemployed people got more in benefits than they did at their previous occupations.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Arindrajit Dube, an economist at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and colleagues discovered that states that stopped receiving the $300 federal payment showed a slight increase in the number of unemployed people seeking work. However, it was shown that it did not entice more people to look for work.

Others, such as Rachel Montgomery of Anderson, Indiana, have come to value the opportunity to spend more time with their family and believe they can make ends meet for the time being. After losing a catering job last year, Montgomery, a 37-year-old mother, said she has become much “pickier” about where she is willing to work. Her decision hasn’t been swayed by the loss of the federal payout of $300 each week. She’ll continue to receive her usual state unemployment benefits for a few more weeks.

“Once you’ve stayed at home with your kids for a while. This is a condensed version of the information.