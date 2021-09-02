States scramble to clean up after Hurricane Ida, leaving cars abandoned on flooded highways.

Heavy rains pounded the northeast, causing power outages, flash floods, and substantial disruptions to transportation systems. Since Wednesday, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut have been dealing with the aftermath of the storm and are striving to restore all means of road access.

In reaction to the hurricane, the state of emergency was declared in New York’s downstate counties.

Flooding wreaked havoc on the region’s roads, according to CBS New York, with exits on the Long Island Expressway shut down and automobiles abandoned on the side of the road.

A news release from New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s office stated, “Multiple routes across New York City, Long Island, and the lower Mid-Hudson were flooded and impassible at points, with people rescued from automobiles caught in floodwaters.”

Due to the storm, many routes in the Hudson Valley are closed, with further restrictions in NYC and Long Island. For the most up-to-date information, dial #511NY before leaving. pic.twitter.com/9lTvwmJwPB

— New York State Department of Transportation (@NYSDOT) September 2, 2021

Hochul said she directed state entities with experience in disaster response to assist the hardest-hit counties.

Because of the ongoing road cleanup, the New York Police Department advised drivers to allow extra time to get to their destinations. Drivers who left a disabled automobile on the highway or on a New York City street due to flooding were told to call NYC311 to find out where it was taken.

Similar problems plagued New Jersey’s road infrastructure, prompting the state’s Department of Transportation to advise residents to stay at home. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has proclaimed a state of emergency for the whole state.

At 6:24 a.m., the agency tweeted, “Many roads remain closed this morning.” “NJDOT crews and emergency personnel worked through the night and will continue to do so to clean and reopen roadways. Please keep off the roads so they can safely perform their duties.”

Murphy announced on Twitter that he had met with disaster management experts to discuss storm response and recovery in order to help individuals who had lost electricity.

The state's Department of Transportation Press Officer Kevin Nursick told This website that key roadways in Connecticut were closed during the worst of the storm, but that they have now reopened.