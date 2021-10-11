States divesting from Ben & Jerry’s over Israel are citing “misinformation,” according to Ben & Jerry’s co-founder.

Jerry Greenfield, co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s, said that certain states’ choice to divest from Unilever because of the ice cream maker’s Israel stance is “primarily based on ignorance.”

Ben & Jerry’s said in July that it would no longer sell ice cream in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, citing Israel’s policies in the region as “inconsistent” with the company’s ideals, though it expected to stay in Israel under a new deal.

Pro-Israel supporters reacted angrily to the decision. Since then, many states have pledged to divest from Unilever as a result of the judgment.

Greenfield and Ben Cohen, the other co-founder, defended their decision not to sell in the occupied areas when asked about it in an Axios interview uploaded to Twitter on Sunday.

Greenfield stated, “I believe Ben & Jerry’s and Unilever are being portrayed as boycotting Israel, which is not the case at all.” “It’s not a boycott of Israel in the slightest.” The blowback, according to Greenfield, has been “wrenching.” Both men rebuffed accusations that they are anti-Semitic because of the policy, with Cohen calling the accusations “absurd” and pointing out that they are both Jewish.

“Do you think I’m anti-Semitic?” “I’m a Jew,” Cohen said, adding that he believes in a two-state solution and the right of Israel to exist. He feels that Israeli settlement policy “keeps making it harder and harder to genuinely have a two-state solution,” as he put it.

When Axios reporter Alexi McCammond pressed them on why they continue to sell ice cream in Georgia and Texas despite regulations they oppose on voting rights and abortion, the men looked surprised.

“By that logic, we shouldn’t sell ice cream anywhere,” Cohen explained. “I have concerns about what is being done in almost every state and country.” “One thing that’s different is that what Israel is doing is deemed illegal by international law,” Greenfield noted. Since July, several states have vowed to divest from the corporation. A committee from the Illinois Investment Policy Board warned them that if they didn’t reverse their choice, they’d be forced to divest.

Andy Lappin, the committee’s chairman, said, “We’ll meet in the next week or two especially for this subject, requesting the board to send a letter to Unilever giving it 90 days to affirm or deny” Ben & Jerry’s attitude. “It was a glaringly open declaration made by in this situation. This is a condensed version of the information.