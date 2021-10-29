States Caution Against THC-Laced Candy To Children, according to Hallo-weed.

States issue Halloween warnings every year, encouraging parents to inspect their children’s sweets before allowing them to eat it. This year, there’s a twist to the warning.

Attorneys general in Ohio, New York, Illinois, Connecticut, and Arkansas have all issued comments encouraging parents to double-check their children’s trick-or-treat bags for marijuana treats that might easily be mistaken for conventional chocolates.

According to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, the look-alike goods can contain up to 1,000 mg of THC, and if a youngster ate an entire bag, they would consume 60-100 times the maximum permitted adult amount.

“The THC levels in these fakes could have very serious and life-threatening repercussions for children,” he warned. “Parents must be especially vigilant, especially around Halloween, to ensure that these knockoff products do not get up in treat bags.” Many of these items are packaged in the same way as traditional Halloween treats. Marijuana edibles come in the form of Oreos, Fruity Pebbles, Doritos, and Sour Patch Kids, among other things. The packaging is identical, with the exception of a THC warning at the bottom.

Some THC-laced snacks use marijuana puns on their packaging, such as “Stoney Patch” and “Double Stuf Stoneo.”

THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) is a psychoactive chemical found in marijuana that causes individuals to become high.

“Childhood cannabis overdoses are on the rise across the country, and these products will only exacerbate the problem,” Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said in a statement.

Accidental marijuana poisonings in children have doubled since marijuana use has been allowed in some jurisdictions, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, necessitating visits to the emergency room or hospitalization.

Parents can detect a marijuana overdose in their children by looking for symptoms such as difficulty walking, sitting up, or breathing. States advise calling the local poison control center right away if a youngster is suspected of eating a marijuana edible.