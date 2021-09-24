States are rushing to distribute $25 billion in rental assistance by September 30.

According to Treasury Department data, states are hurrying to distribute the first installment of $25 billion in rental aid as part of a COVID-19 relief package, which must be spent by September 30, 2022.

Lawmakers approved a total of $46.5 billion in rental aid funding, with the first installment’s deadline of September 30, 2022, and the second installment’s deadline of September 30, 2025.

The sluggish delivery of funds has raised concerns that millions of renters who qualify for financial assistance may be evicted before getting it, since the Supreme Court allowed evictions to resume about a month ago.

As of September 13, roughly 3.3 million people reported they were very or somewhat likely to face eviction in the next two months, according to the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey. Over 3.6 million people claimed they were facing eviction in a study that ran until August 30.

According to the Treasury Department, states and towns distributed money for roughly 1.4 million payments in August, up from the previous month.

Last month, more than 16.5 percent of the tens of billions in federal rental aid reached tenants, up from 11 percent in July. According to the most recent data from the department in charge of the program, states and localities that were slow to get their initiatives off the ground are now wasting tens of millions of dollars.

Officials from the Treasury Department admitted they were dissatisfied with the entire distribution. They claimed, however, that the amounts distributed thus far were significant and that the funds were helping to keep families in their homes.

The newest news comes as pressure mounts for the money to be distributed more promptly after the Supreme Court permitted evictions to resume in late August. The conservative majority of the Supreme Court prevented the Biden administration from implementing a temporary freeze imposed in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Strong signals of improvement, according to Treasury officials, came from New Jersey, New York, and South Carolina, which had battled to get their systems up and running. New Jersey, for example, did not send any money out in the first quarter but has since done so. This is a condensed version of the information.