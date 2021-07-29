States and local governments should pay people $100 to get the COVID vaccine, according to Biden.

President Joe Biden encouraged states and local governments on Thursday to use funding from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan to provide $100 payments to unvaccinated Americans who receive the coronavirus vaccine.

“I understand that paying individuals to get vaccinated may seem unfair to those who have already been inoculated, but here’s the deal: if incentives help us overcome this virus, I believe we should utilize them,” Biden said during a White House address. “If we can get more people immunized, it will help us all.”

Biden announced a number of initiatives to boost immunization rates, including: -telling states to offer $100 incentives for people to be vaccinated by requiring federal workers to show proof of inoculation or wear a mask, and “urging” private employers to do the same

The action comes as the fast-spreading Delta variety has become a source of increasing concern.

The Treasury Department repeated Biden’s remarks in a statement released on Thursday.

“Today, the President is urging state, territory, and municipal governments to provide $100 incentives to every newly vaccinated American as an incentive to increase vaccination rates, protect communities, and save lives,” according to the statement.

About 57.1 percent of Americans have received all of their vaccines. To develop herd immunity, at least 75% of the population must be vaccinated.

“No mission is more essential for these governments and the communities they represent than turning the tide of the pandemic, and there is no better tool than vaccination,” according to the Treasury Department. “As a result, Treasury is urging state, territory, and municipal governments to use the funds to boost their immunization efforts, including by offering individual vaccine incentives,” according to the Department.

The new incentives are an alternative to vaccine mandates, which have been proposed as a way to stop the Delta strain from spreading. According to the CDC, unvaccinated people will account for 99 percent of coronavirus deaths in 2021.

Many governors have mandated vaccinations for state employees, and Biden has done the same for federal employees.

Some municipal and state governments have already offered $100 incentives to residents who get vaccinated.

Colorado is awarding $100 Walmart gift cards to children between the ages of 12 and 17, while other states are awarding college scholarships to students between the ages of 12 and 17. New York City and Columbus, Ohio, are two of the most populous cities in the United States.