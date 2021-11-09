State regulations require unvaccinated Michigan workers to wear masks to work.

According to the Associated Press, around 586,000 government workers in Michigan, one of 26 states that enforce workplace safety standards instead of the federal government, are subject to the Biden administration’s COVID-19 immunization and testing requirements for private-sector workers.

According to a new directive from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, private and governmental businesses in Michigan with 100 or more employees must tell them to get vaccinated by January 4. (OSHA). Employers, on the other hand, can offer employees the option of getting vaccinated or undergoing weekly COVID-19 testing. The unvaccinated must begin wearing masks no later than December 5.

According to the Associated Press, Michigan business organizations opposed to the mandate said on Tuesday that they will assist companies with compliance because the deadlines are approaching and it is uncertain what will happen in the courts.

According to representatives from the Michigan Chamber of Commerce and other organizations, most Michigan businesses prefer to use the vaccinate-or-test option rather than mandate immunization.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

State and local government employees, including school personnel, must be covered under federal law if their plans have been approved by OSHA.

“One of the major benefits of having a state plan, such as Michigan’s, is that public-sector employees are covered.” “Public-sector employees in federal OSHA states are not protected,” said Jason Moon, a spokesman for the state Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

“Our members, by and large, have seen that it is not precisely a vaccine mandate,” Peter Spadafore, deputy executive director for external relations at the Michigan Association of Superintendents and Administrators, said. So they’re looking into testing techniques for employees who choose to opt out and things like that.” “However, we know at the association that science points to immunization, testing, and masking as some of the most effective ways to prevent the spread,” he continued. The new OSHA regulation was put on hold by a federal appeals court over the weekend. The White House has stated that it is confident in its ability to overcome legal challenges.

Employees who are at the office at least once a week are subject to the testing requirement.

“If a person decides to quit their work rather than be vaccinated, [employers]are very concerned that they will not.” This is a condensed version of the information.