State prison employees in the United States are leaving in droves, and it’s not just because of COVID.

Other concerns include low compensation and an increase in the number of other work opportunities as more businesses begin to hire.

“There are lots of reasons to quit and very few reasons to stay,” Brian Dawe, national director of One Voice United, a nonprofit that supports prison personnel, said. “Officers and their families in many jurisdictions have had enough of understaffing, poor pay, poor benefits, and horrible working conditions.” During the pandemic, the dangers of COVID-19 to convicts in prison drew attention, but the dangers to those who labor in the facilities were less discussed. According to the Associated Press, it played a part in the exodus, according to Betsey Stevenson, an economist at the University of Michigan.

“By failing to safeguard prisoners against COVID, the criminal justice system has not only placed them at an unfair risk of serious sickness and death, but the increased COVID danger to employees has definitely led to staffing shortages,” she stated in an email.

Employers ranging from construction firms to eateries are having trouble finding and retaining employees. According to fresh data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly 3% of American workers, or 4.3 million people, departed their employment in August.

The stakes are higher, however, in prisons, where fewer guards entail much more dangerous conditions for those who are confined. And, according to many, rising shortages have made an already difficult job unpleasant for the police left behind.

In Georgia, some prisons have vacancy rates of up to 70%. Overtime hours have doubled in Nebraska since 2010, as fewer police are required to work longer shifts. Due to understaffing, three of Florida’s more than 140 jails have been temporarily closed, and vacancy rates have nearly doubled in the previous year. Guards are picketing in front of federal prisons across the country about understaffing, and everyone from prison teachers to dentists has been called in to fill security shifts.

