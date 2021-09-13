State employees have filed a lawsuit against Governor Jay Inslee over the vaccine mandate.

A group of Washington state police officers, firefighters, correctional officers, transit workers, and other government employees filed a lawsuit today against Democratic Governor Jay Inslee for requiring state personnel to be completely vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 18 or risk losing their jobs.

According to the filing, the case was filed on September 10 in Walla Walla County Superior Court and named more than 90 plaintiffs. Inslee’s directive, according to the lawsuit, violates their constitutional rights and exceeds the governor’s lawful authority.

Despite the fact that the order includes medical and religious exemptions, the suit claims that the state made religious exemptions “as restricted as possible,” and that the order has caused “their religious sincerity [to be]questioned.” Others claimed they should be exempt from vaccination because their COVID-19 antibodies were positive.

The complaint stated that the penalties for failing to take affirmative measures to comply with the Governor’s Mandate are “overly severe, punitive, and unconscionable.” “The penalty is also arbitrary and capricious because it does not apply to state employees who have natural immunity due to prior infection and/or the capacity to work from home.”

Last month, Inslee, like many other states, implemented a vaccine mandate for public employees. However, what sets his mandate apart from others is the fact that employees can be fired. Employees in most other places could avoid immunization if they agreed to undergo frequent testing.

According to the Seattle Times, Inslee’s administration is still focused on defending its legal decision, with spokesperson Mike Faulk assuring the paper that “these regulations are in perfect conformity with the law.” We are looking forward to defending ourselves in court.”

According to The Seattle Times, unvaccinated people accounted for 90 percent of hospitalizations and deaths in Washington state. According to the most recent data, almost 61 percent of individuals in the state have been vaccinated, making it the country’s tenth most vaccinated state.

COVID-19 mortality and new cases are on the rise in the United States, with more than 1,650 deaths and 146,000 new cases reported each week. The Pfizer vaccination was recently approved by the FDA, and the Moderna shot is anticipated to be approved soon.

The virus continues to spread swiftly throughout the country, with the infectious Delta version accounting for over 99 percent of all new cases. This is a condensed version of the information.