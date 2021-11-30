State distribution of federal rental assistance funds is increasing, but there are still challenges.

The Associated Press reported Monday that more than $30 billion in rental assistance funds will be released or allocated by the end of the year, with several significant cities and states having already sent out or allocated all of their funds.

According to the Treasury Department, spending on the $46.5 billion initiative to prevent evictions caused by renters losing their jobs due to the pandemic has increased in recent months. When the Treasury announced that only 11 percent of the money had been distributed over the summer, housing advocates were outraged.

Over 100 states and towns have used all of the first tranches of funds and are starting to use the second, according to officials.

In October, the Treasury declared that money that had not been spent will be redistributed to other states and localities and handed to individuals in need.

The early distribution of funds was hindered, with officials blaming state and municipal administrations for holding down the process with extra fraud-prevention efforts.

In a statement, Diane Yentel, CEO of the National Low Income Housing Coalition, said, “While the overall rate of spending emergency rental assistance has improved, many programs are still too delayed in getting support to tenants in need.” “The refusal of most sluggish spenders and poor performers to employ flexibilities and best practices to accelerate aid causes unnecessary delays.” States like Texas, New York, and Oregon, as well as certain large cities like Philadelphia, have allocated all or virtually all of the money allotted to them.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

However, with the better-than-expected performance of the $46.5 billion initiative, there are concerns that some tenants would be left out. The first tranche of emergency rental assistance funds, known as ERA1, is worth $25 billion, while the second tranche, known as ERA2, is worth $21.5 billion and will be spent over a longer period of time.

California has stated that it will soon run out of money. Atlanta’s program is no longer accepting new applicants.

“There is still a lot of work to be done to get funds out in a timely manner to avoid unnecessary evictions, but we have entered a new chapter.” Gene Sperling, the man in charge of putting President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan into action. This is a condensed version of the information.