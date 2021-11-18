State Board Questions Humanity of Death Penalty Protocol Ahead of Julius Jones’ Execution

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board expressed concerns it had about the procedure scheduled for Julius Jones’ execution, including whether the protocol is humane.

When the board met to recommend clemency for convict Bigler Stouffer, the issues surfaced. The board raised reservations about the three-drug mixture that would have been used for Stouffer’s execution, which is also slated for Jones’ execution at 4 p.m. local time on Thursday.

Jones’ sentence was commuted to life in prison with the possibility of parole by the Pardon and Parole Board on November 1, but Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has yet to award him clemency.

According to local NBC affiliate station KFOR-TV, board member Larry Morris observed, “That procedure is obviously defective.”

Jones has been on death row for almost two decades, accused of murdering Paul Howell in 1999. Jones, like many of his fans, has maintained his innocence.

Jones’ case was highlighted by the ABC documentary series The Last Defense in 2018, and his cause has gotten increasing attention in the years since. More than 6.5 million individuals have signed a petition called “Justice for Julius.” Jones is on death row, according to the document, due to “basic systemic flaws.” In addition, the petition blames his conviction on inexperienced defense attorneys, alleged prosecutorial misconduct, and racial bias among jury members.

In recent days, a number of Jones’ supporters have protested near the governor’s home in Oklahoma City, urging Stitt to save Jones’ life.

According to KFOR, the majority of the board voted 3-2 to recommend Stouffer’s clemency, despite the fact that a majority believed he was guilty of shooting and killing two people in 1985. According to the TV station, the three-drug combination was the subject of the majority of the board’s debate prior to the vote.

Morris is quoted as saying, “It leaves a lot of doubt in my mind as to whether or not we should even be doing any of these things, period.”

Morris was particularly wary about the sedative midazolam, which is utilized in the cocktail. Some have contended that the drug’s 500-milligram dose used in state executions is ineffective since there isn’t enough proof to back it up.

The execution cocktail contains midazolam as an anesthetic, as well as vecuronium. This is a condensed version of the information.