Starting with ‘Squaw,’ the Interior Department is taking steps to replace derogatory place names.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced on Friday that she is working to remove pejorative terminology like “squaw” from place names around the United States.

Haaland, the first Native American to manage a Cabinet agency, said a federal panel will be entrusted with replacing racist terminology in geographic place names.

The term “squaw” has been used as a derogatory term for Indigenous women. According to an Associated Press investigation, over 650 federal facilities still have the word in their names, according to a database kept by the Board on Geographic Names.

Representatives from federal land management agencies and experts from the Interior Department will be part of Haaland’s task team. The approach will include input from tribal members and the general public.

According to the Associated Press, changing the names of locations in the United States can take years, and the panel is presently reviewing hundreds of proposed name changes.

Haaland’s decision was praised by the Native American Rights Fund. According to the Associated Press, the federal government’s action on this issue has been long delayed, according to John Echohawk, the group’s executive director.

“Names that continue to employ pejorative phrases are an embarrassment to this country’s colonialist and racist history,” Echohawk added. “It is long past time for us, as a country, to move on from these pejorative words and treat Native people—and all people—equally.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The United States Senate confirmed Oregon resident and tribal citizen Charles F. “Chuck” Sams III as the first Native American to lead the National Park Service on Thursday.

Sams, a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, has previously stated that he would be an asset to the administration as it tries to make national parks more accessible to all.

Haaland also proposed the formation of an advisory council to seek out, review, and recommend modifications to other insulting geographic and federal names. This group will include tribal representatives as well as experts in civil rights, anthropology, and history.

The Board on Geographic Names took action in the 1960s and 1970s to stop the usage of pejorative labels for Black and Japanese people.

In 2008, the board also voted to rename a notable Phoenix peak, Squaw Peak, to Piestewa Peak, in honor of Army. This is a condensed version of the information.