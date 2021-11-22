Starting in January, federal contractors will be paid a $15 minimum wage – here’s who might get a raise.

Starting next year, hundreds of thousands of employees could enjoy a big salary increase.

Starting on January 30, 2022, federal contract workers will be guaranteed at least $15 per hour, according to the Department of Labor. Beginning on that day, the rule applies to all new contracts, as well as renewals and extensions of existing contracts.

Federal contractors are currently paid $10.95 per hour.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order requiring the agency to establish the new rule around seven months ago. After failing to incorporate a nationwide $15 minimum wage in the American Rescue Plan, Biden issued an executive order.

In a statement, Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh noted that people who will benefit from the wage hike “perform critical work on behalf of our country.”

“They build and repair government infrastructure, clean and maintain our national parks, monuments, and other federal facilities, care for our veterans, and guarantee federal employees and military service members have access to safe and nutritional food,” Walsh explained. “Implementing this Executive Order strengthens the financial stability of these workers and their families, many of whom are women and minorities.” Workers covered by the Fair Labor Standards Act, Service Contract Act, or Davis Bacon Act are generally eligible to the new minimum wage. The regulation applies to all 50 states and certain U.S. territories, many of which have lower-than-$15-per-hour minimum wages.

Food service workers, maintenance workers, and child care workers are among those who will see their wage rise, according to Jessica Looman, acting administrator of the Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division.

“It’s a positive step forward,” Looman remarked.

According to the administration, more than 300,000 workers will have extra money in their pockets. According to the Department of Labor, their yearly compensation will increase by $5,228 on average.

Women make up half of the affected workforce, while Hispanics make up 25% and Blacks make up 15%. Approximately a third of those afflicted work in the service industry, which was one of the hardest hit during the coronavirus pandemic.

These employees may also experience compensation raises in the future. The minimum wage will grow every year beginning January 1, 2023, and every year after that. This is a condensed version of the information.