Start time, returning celebrities, and how to watch The Masked Singalong

On Christmas Day, a special episode of The Masked Singer will premiere.

On December 25, Joel Dommett will host The Masked Singalong, which will be shown on ITV.

Since its debut on our screens in 2020, the UK edition of TV’s most bizarre guessing game has been a smash with fans.

All-Star Musicals on ITV Celebrity lineup, start date, and hour at Christmas A group of 12 celebrities hit the stage and perform songs while dressed in the most outrageous outfits.

Judges Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, and Mo Gilligan put on their detective hats and try to figure out who is behind the character’s singing voice.

Before season 3 premieres on January 1, 2022, the Christmas special will look back at some of the show’s most beloved performances.

“With clips from our superstar panel of detectives, Rita Ora, Ken Jeong, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, and Mo Gilligan, plus other renowned guests, it’s the most insane celebrity singalong event of the year – and you’re all invited!” ITV said in a statement advertising the show.

When is The Masked Singalong scheduled to air?

The Masked Singalong will air on ITV and ITV Hub on December 25 at 6 p.m.

On The Masked Singalong, which celebs will make a comeback?

The full cast of characters for The Masked Singalong has yet to be announced by ITV.

Favorites like “Queen Bee, Badger, Duck, Robin, Hedgehog, Blob, and Sausage” will play the best singalong classics, according to a statement promoting the program.