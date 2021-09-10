Start Time and Online Streaming for the 9/11 Memorial in 2021.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack in the United States, which killed almost 3,000 people and was carried out by 19 members of the Al-Qaeda organisation directed by Osama bin Laden.

On September 11, memorial services will be held at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York City (beginning at 8:30 a.m. local time) and the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania (beginning at 9:45 a.m. local time).

Four planes were hijacked by Al-Qaeda members, two of which crashed into the World Trade Center’s twin buildings in New York City.

A third plane hit the Pentagon, while a fourth (Flight 93) crashed in a Pennsylvania field.

The ceremony in New York City, which will take place during COVID-19, will be “exclusively for 9/11 family members,” according to the museum. The New York Post reported on August 14 that relatives of 9/11 victims had received invitations.

“The invited family members can bring as many more family member guests as they’d like,” a memorial spokesperson, Lee Cochran, told the Post at the time.

The National Park Service (NPS) website states that the “September 11 Observance” in Pennsylvania would be “free and open to the public.”

How to Watch 9/11 Memorial Services on the Internet

As in recent years, numerous major television networks are set to carry live online the 9/11 memorial services in New York City and Pennsylvania.

NBC News, CNBC, ABC News, CBS News, Fox Business, and a number of local affiliate television stations, including Missouri’s KSDK News, have all livestreamed the 9/11 commemorations on their own YouTube and social media channels in the past.

It’s also worth keeping an eye on the 9/11 Memorial & Institution’s website’s “Watch Live” section, where the museum has previously livestreamed other events.

New York City’s 9/11 Memorial Service Schedule

According to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum website, the centerpiece of the event in New York City will be the reading of the victims’ names by family members.

Throughout the event, there will be six moments of silence, “recognizing when each of the World Trade Center towers was attacked and fell, as well as the times corresponding to the attack on the Pentagon and the disaster of Flight 93,” according to the museum website. This is a condensed version of the information.