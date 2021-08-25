Start date, what’s included, VIP loyalty cards, and prizes for McDonald’s Monopoly 2021.

For the first time since 2019, McDonald’s Monopoly is back today.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the popular event was canceled in 2020, but it is finally back – and with its first-ever VIP loyalty cards.

The famous game generally gives McDonald’s customers the chance to win amazing prizes like shopping certificates and free meals, though the corporation hasn’t announced any details this year.

According to The Mirror, it has announced the introduction of VIP loyalty cards, which would grant the lucky holder one free medium meal every week for a year.

Today, we’ve taken a peek at what to expect when McDonald’s Monopoly comes in 2021.

The game is a spin-off of the famous Monopoly board game, in which the goal is to acquire as many pieces or properties as possible in order to win the jackpot.

Each piece represents a tile on the board, and collecting a set earns you a bonus.

Some parts are more difficult to obtain than others since fewer are produced; these usually make up the larger rewards, such as vehicles and vacations.