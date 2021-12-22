Start date, time, judges, and entire lineup for The Masked Singer 2022.

The Masked Singer’s new season is just around the corner.

Another group of 12 celebs is getting ready to hit the stage in outrageously unique outfits.

The new characters will be hoping to join Nicola Roberts’ Queen Bee and Joss Stone’s Sausage on the list of The Masked Singer champions.

Joel Dommett will host the third edition of the show in the United Kingdom, in which spectators will once again demand that celebrities “take it off.”

Judges Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, and Mo Gilligan are all back in their detective chairs, trying to figure out who is behind the character’s singing voice.

When will season 3 of The Masked Singer premiere?

ITV has announced that the famous singing competition will return on January 1 at 7 p.m. on ITV and ITV Hub.

Season 3 of The Masked Singer cast list

We’ve compiled a list of all 12 new characters who will compete in the future series.

ChandelierBagpipesLionfishDoughnutsTraffic ConePanda Snow LeopardRockhopperMushroomFireworkPoodle Robobunny