Start date for I’m A Celebrity 2021, as well as every rumored candidate and canceled spin-off.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! rumors After Louise Redknapp was revealed as the next star to allegedly appear on the show this month, rumors began to fly.

In a few weeks, I’m A Celebrity will return for its 21st season.

However, because the show is returning to Wales, candidates will not be participating in Bushtucker Trials in Australia.

Who will be on this year’s edition of I’m a Celebrity? The latest cast rumors range from Coronation Street to a GBBO contestant. Instead of the jungle, candidates will stay in Gwrych Castle in North Wales, with the victorious celebrity being dubbed King or Queen of the Castle.

Here’s everything else you need to know about the new show.

When is I’m A Celebrity 2021 going to air?

This year’s series has yet to be given a specific release date.

The return of I’m A Celebrity in November has been confirmed.

The show is usually broadcast from mid-November until early-December.

I’m A Celebrity has previously premiered on a Sunday.

The show will premiere on Sunday, November 21, according to sources quoted by the Mirror.

Who’s on this year’s edition of I’m A Celebrity?

The following celebrities are said to be appearing in this year’s I’m A Celebrity:

Lucy Fallon, a former Coronation Street actress,

Olivia Attwood of Love Island

Louise Redknapp is a British singer.

Jade Thirwall of Little Mix

Matt Baker, a former presenter on the BBC’s One Show,

Jamie Laing (Made in Chelsea)

Maisie Smith from EastEnders

Jessika Power, the star of Australia’s Married at First Sight,

Maura Higgins of Love Island

Richard Madeley of Good Morning Britain

Louise Minchin, a former BBC Breakfast presenter,

This year, where will I’m A Celebrity take place?

Despite the continued uncertainty surrounding international travel, I’m A Celebrity will once again be filmed in Gwrych Castle near Abergele in North Wales.

After the coronavirus outbreak led producers to abandon plans to film the show in Australia, the final series of the ITV show was shot in the UK for the first time.

“With the continuous uncertainty regarding Covid and international travel, we have taken the decision not to return to our home in Australia for the 2021 series,” said Richard Cowles, director of unscripted at Lifted Entertainment, which produces the show.

“We’re looking forward to returning to Gwrych Castle.

“The last series was a big success, and we were treated very well.”

