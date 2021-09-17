Start and end hours for the Blackpool Illuminations in 2021.

For the year 2021, the world-famous Blackpool Illuminations have been turned on.

The famous light show returns for a second year, featuring a range of new installations, experiences, and events.

The Illuminations is a 10-kilometer-long light show that uses over one million lamps to create a stunning light show.

A major announcement has been made regarding the 2021 Liverpool Bonfire Night fireworks display.

Shirley Ballas was awarded the honor of turning on the lights at the 2021 Switch On concert on September 3, which featured performances by KSI, Ella Henderson, and Liverpool veterans The Wombats.

This year’s Illuminations includes entirely new light installations as well as some of the most popular experiences being reimagined for the year 2021.

Every year, the Blackpool Illuminations run for 66 nights, but this year, the organisers have extended the duration of the illuminations, allowing people to enjoy them over the Christmas and New Year holidays.

For the second time in history, Blackpool Illuminations will run for a total of 112 nights, ending in January 2022.

We’ve put up a guide to the 2021 Blackpool Illuminations, including location, travel recommendations, and what’s happening this year, to help you plan your trip.

Dates and timings of start and finish

The Blackpool Illuminations 2021 festival began on September 3 and will end on January 3, 2022.

Every evening, the lights are turned on at different times as the evenings become darker. Every day at 5 p.m. beginning October 24, the lights will be turned on.

On weekdays, the lights go out at 10.30 p.m., but on Friday and Saturday, they stay on until midnight. The Illuminations end at 11 p.m. on Sundays.

Click here for a complete list of switch-on times and dates.

Location and travel suggestions

The 10km long Blackpool Illuminations takes place on the Fylde Coast. Squires Gate is the starting point, while Red Bank Road is the ending point.

The Illuminations can be experienced on foot or by car. The organizers advocate walking because traffic might be heavy during peak times, especially if you visit on a weekend.

The Blackpool Illuminations can also be explored by taking one of the lit trams. The trams leave from the Pleasure Beach on a regular basis and run all the way up to Bispham, with the option of getting off. “The summary has come to an end.”