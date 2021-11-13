Stars of Gogglebox who have been on our screens the longest.

The eighteenth season of Gogglebox is currently airing.

The show has been a big hit, with the nation falling in love with the families they watch week after week since it first aired in 2013.

The Gogglebox cast was discovered by the show, and the producers do not advertise for participants – none of them applied or auditioned.

Stars must adhere to Gogglebox guidelines, as well as an unexpected prohibition imposed on families.

According to Stephen Lambert, the show’s producer, this technique is crucial to the show’s success since it results in more likeable characters and allows the audience to get to know the cast over time.

Alexander was certain from the start that he didn’t want to showcase people who just wanted to be on TV, instead looking for those who “had the ability to make us laugh very easily, which is extremely difficult.”

The show’s family have become household names, from the Moffatts to the Malones, but who has appeared on the show for the longest?

We take a look at the current cast, starting with the person who has spent the most time on the program and ending with the person who has spent the least amount of time on the show.

Webb, Stephen

Stephen and his then-boyfriend Chris Ashby-Steed both starred in the inaugural season of Gogglebox.

Unfortunately, the couple broke up, and Stephen replaced his boyfriend with his mother, Pam, for a spell on the show.

Stephen discovered new love after a while with his husband Daniel, who originally appeared on the show in 2019.

Despite switching and changing who he appears with, the Brighton hairdresser has been a cast member for the entire eight years of the show.

Family Siddiqui

Sid, Umar, Bassit, and Raza Siddiqui, father and sons, make up the Siddiqui family.

The family, like Stephen, has been on the show since the beginning and holds the record for the longest reigning position.

Sid, who is now retired but previously worked for the NHS for 37 years, is also a guest on the show.

Baasit is a secondary school teacher and Umar is a microbiologist.

The Malones are a family of Irish immigrants.

The Malones, a fan favorite, are another of the show’s longest-serving families.

The family is made up of. “The summary has come to an end.”