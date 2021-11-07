Stars must adhere to Gogglebox restrictions, including a startling prohibition on families.

Appearing on TV while watching TV seems like the ideal job, and for the cast members of the popular Channel 4 show Gogglebox, it may be a dream come true.

For eight blissful years, the show has been running strong, witnessing the families that the public has grown to love arrive and go.

We’ve seen the Tapper and Michael kids grow up, the Siddiqui family expand with the addition of Baasit’s daughters Amelia and Theodore, and we’ve even said our final goodbyes to old Liverpool favorites Leon and June.

But what does it take to be a part of the show, and what are the rules that the stars must follow?

The so-called “no-celeb” rule is one of the most important rules that has caused numerous families to leave the show.

We’ve seen the Moffatt family depart the show due to Scarlett’s prominence, and the Tappers were temporarily eliminated when Amy appeared on Celebs Go Dating as a result of this restriction.

Scarlett has gone on to feature in I’m A Celebrity and has hosted Streetmate, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, and Radio 1 since leaving Gogglebox.

You cannot genuinely apply to be on Gogglebox, according to another guideline. If the producers want you, they’ll find you.

“Everybody on Gogglebox has been identified and persuaded to be on the program,” creator Stephen Lambert previously told the Radio Times. “I think that’s the key to why they are appealing and why the show works, because we get to know these people.”

“We’ve never advertised on Gogglebox for anyone.”

The majority of the cast was either recommended to producers, such as Giles and Mary and the Siddiquis, or found by the creators themselves.

Vicar Kate, for example, was officiating a wedding in 2013 when she led a Flash mob, which went viral. The Gogglebox creators came knocking on Kate’s door not long after.

Another unusual regulation is that cast members are not permitted to change seats.

“Going back to six and a half years ago when we filmed,” Tom Malone, who features in the show, said on TikTok.

