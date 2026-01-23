Stars Gather in Rome to Bid Farewell to Fashion Icon Valentino

Rome’s Basilica of Saint Mary of the Angels and Martyrs became the backdrop for a poignant farewell on Friday, as the fashion world and celebrities gathered to pay tribute to Valentino Garavani, the legendary Italian designer who passed away at the age of 93. Valentino, renowned for dressing icons such as Princess Diana and Jackie Kennedy, died peacefully at his home in the Italian capital earlier this week, surrounded by loved ones.

Among those who attended the funeral were Anne Hathaway, who first met Valentino while filming *The Devil Wears Prada*, along with fellow fashion luminaries Tom Ford, Donatella Versace, and Vogue’s Anna Wintour. The ceremony was a reflection of the deep respect Valentino earned throughout his storied career.

A Celebration of a Fashion Legacy

Hundreds of Romans had already paid their respects over two days of mourning, during which Valentino’s body lay in state at the Basilica Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri. The streets around the basilica were filled with floral tributes, with one prominent arrangement of roses placed in Valentino’s signature “Valentino red.” This specific shade of red had become synonymous with the designer’s legacy after its introduction at his 1959 debut show. The color was used repeatedly throughout his career, cementing its place as a marker of his distinct style.

The funeral ceremony also saw attendees like Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian, who donned a nod to Valentino red in his attire, honoring the late designer’s influence. Valentino’s lasting impact on the fashion industry was evident as celebrities and industry figures shared stories of their own personal connections to him.

Valentino’s journey to fame began far from the glamorous fashion circles. Born in 1932 in Voghera, a small town outside Milan, he entered the fashion world through his aunt, a dressmaker. At 17, he moved to Paris to study at the prestigious École des Beaux-Arts and the Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne, setting the stage for a career that would see him build a renowned fashion empire.

In 1960, Valentino opened his own fashion house in Rome, later partnering with Giancarlo Giammetti to launch his brand globally. Together, they cultivated a devoted following, with some of their first high-profile clients including Elizabeth Taylor. The partnership between Valentino and Giammetti transcended romance and evolved into a deep, platonic bond that endured for decades.

Valentino retired in 2008, after selling his brand for $300 million in 1998. Reflecting on his career in the 2025 release *Valentino: A Grand Italian Epic*, he remarked on his commitment to creating beautiful clothes, prioritizing elegance over trends such as grunge, which he described as “strange and stupid.” His work was always about making women feel sensational and elegant, a legacy that endures beyond his death.

Valentino’s foundation confirmed his passing in a statement, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of the designer, whose contributions to fashion and culture have left an indelible mark on the world. His funeral, held on Friday, was not just a farewell but a celebration of a man whose work elevated the art of fashion to new heights.