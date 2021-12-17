Stars from Marvel, Grease, and Glee have confirmed their attendance at Liverpool Comic Con 2022.

Following a successful event in November, Liverpool Comic Con is scheduled to return next year.

Sci-fi fans, comic book fans, and Cosplay fans will be able to return to Exhibition Centre Liverpool dressed as their favorite characters in May 2022.

For Liverpool Comic Con 2022, which will take place on May 21 and 22, some notable visitors from the worlds of television and film have already been announced.

Primark has extended its store hours in the run-up to Christmas.

The event’s tickets, which are already on sale, are selling out quickly. You can get yours right here.

So far, Joseph Morgan from The Originals and The Vampire Diaries, Matthew Morrison and Heather Morris from Glee, Tom Welling from Smallville, and Mark Lester and Shani Wallis from Oliver! have been identified as celebrity guests.

So far, the guests for Liverpool Comic Con 2022 have been announced.

Ian Somerhalder is a British actor who plays Ian Somerhalder

Morgan, Joseph

Trevino, Michael

Steven Krueger is a writer and director.

Matt Davis is a writer and a musician.

Russell, Danielle Rose

Taylor, Robin Lord

Michael Rooker is a well-known actor.

Sean Gunn is a character in the film Sean Gunn

Tom Welling is a British actor.

Erica Durance is a model and actress.

Sam Jones III is a fictional character.

Morrison, Matthew

Kevin McHale is a well-known actor.

Jenna Ushkovitz is a writer who lives in New York City.

Heather Morris is a writer who lives in the United

McClintock, Eddie

Chad Murray, Michael Ricky Whittle is a character in the film Ricky Whittle Conn, Didi Dinah Manoff is a well-known actress. Donnelly, Jamie Michael Tucci is a well-known actor. Barry Pearl is a writer who lives in New York Kelly Ward is an actress who is known for her role Randal Kleiser (Randal Kleiser) Andy Secombe is a British actor. Lester, Mark Shani Wallis is a model and actress. Where can I get tickets? Tickets are currently on sale and may be purchased through the website. Tickets are available for both Saturday and Sunday, or for just one of the days.

Adults pay £21.95 per day, while children pay £8.80 per day. Adults can pay £26.95 and children can pay £11 for early entry.

Adult weekend tickets are £48.40 and children’s tickets are £18.15.

You can also purchase tickets for VIP events, such as picture ops and autograph sessions with your favorite celebrities. Prices for items will be available soon on the website.

On the 21st and 22nd of May, Liverpool Comic Con 2022 will take place at Exhibition Centre Liverpool.