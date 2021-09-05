Stars from Brookside, Coronation Street, and EastEnders who have struggled financially.

Soap operas play a vital role in British popular culture.

People all throughout the country have watched the dramatic events develop on some of our favorite series, such as Brookside, EastEnders, and Coronation Street, on a regular basis over the years.

While it must be a wonderful honor to play the legendary characters who make these series so enjoyable, some of the most well-known actors have struggled in their personal lives, according to Kent Live.

Actors like Shaun Williamson, Shane Ritchie, and Tina Malone have spoken openly about their financial struggles in the past.

Here are some of the most well-known soap characters who have run into financial difficulties.

EastEnders’ Shaun Williamson

Shaun played Barry Evans in EastEnders from 1994 to 2004 and has since been in Ricky Gervais’ Extras and other TV shows.

Despite the fact that he still appears on TV on occasion, Shaun admitted that he joined MTV’s Celebs on the Farm for the money.

Shaun told The Mirror in January that he intended to “survive financially” and that the show came after a “really difficult year.” He was a contestant on the reality show earlier this year, however he was ousted on February 19.

Shaun put up an excellent performance on a celebrity edition of The Chase in March of this year, defeating all five Chasers and winning £120,000 for charity.

EastEnders’ Shane Richie

Shane Richie, who played Alfie Moon in EastEnders, admitting to being “skint” and having to “beg money.” Because the industry was forced to a halt during the lockdown, the actor blames the virus for his unemployment.

This was prior to his participation in I’m a Celebrity… The first season of Get Me Out of Here was hosted in Gwrych Castle.

After 17 years of on-again, off-again appearances in EastEnders, the actor exited the show in 2019.

Brookside’s Tina Malone

Tina Malone joined Brookside in 1993 and played Mo McGee on a regular basis for five years.

In May 2012, the actress was declared bankrupt, and in 2018, she encountered yet another financial setback.

She had a conversation with The Mirror. “The summary has come to an end.”