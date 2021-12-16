Stars Dancing Around a Supermassive Black Hole in the Deepest Images of Our Galaxy Ever Taken

Astronomers have taken the most precise measurements to date of the stars that orbit the supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy.

Astronomers studying the stellar dance at the center of the Milky Way discovered that the central black hole, designated Sagittarius A* (Sgr A*), has 99.9% of the mass, with only 0.1 percent attributable to stars, gas, and dust, dark matter, and lesser black holes.

The scientists employed cutting-edge astronomy equipment to track the movement of four stars in close proximity to Sgr A*—S2, S29, S38, and S55—revealing data about the Milky Way’s mass distribution.

The Milky Way’s galactic core, around 27,000 light-years from the solar system, has a mass of at least 4.3 million times that of the sun, but astronomers have failed to estimate how much of that mass belongs to Sgr A* until now. That’s because the galactic center is densely packed with other cosmic objects and gas and dust clouds.

“With the Nobel Prize in Physics being awarded in 2020 for confirming that Sgr A* is indeed a black hole, we now want to go even further. We want to know if there is anything else hidden at the center of the Milky Way and if general relativity is the correct theory of gravity in this extreme laboratory,” said Stefan Gillessen of the Max-Planck-Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics. “The simplest method to address that question is to track the orbits of stars that pass close to Sgr A*.” Gillessen is one of the authors of a paper explaining the team’s results that will be published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

The researchers used a phenomenon predicted by Einstein’s general theory of relativity, the most precise theory we have for describing gravity and, thus, the orbits of moons, planets, and stars.

Orbits change their orientation over time, sketching out a rosette-like pattern, according to general relativity. This is known as Schwarzschild precession. By tracking the positions and velocity of S2, S29, S38, and S55, the astronomers were able to trace out the rosette they generated.

The astronomers employed spectroscopy from the Gemini Near-Infrared Spectrograph (GNIRS) at to determine the velocities of the stars. This is a condensed version of the information.