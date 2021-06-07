Starmer’s statement at the union congress was thwarted by technical difficulties.

Due to internet problems, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s speech to a union congress has been postponed.

On Monday, Sir Keir was supposed to speak virtually at the GMB conference, but all viewers saw was Sir Keir’s name and a grey stock image silhouette.

The conference moved on after three failed attempts to contact the leader.

“There just might be troubles with wifi at Parliament, that’s the problem,” GMB national president Barbara Plant said.

Sir Keir should instead send in a video, which might be played afterwards, she suggested.

Sir Keir was anticipated to congratulate Gary Smith, the new GMB general secretary, on his appointment.