‘Starmer regrets S*n decision,’ according to Steve Rotheram.

After the Labour leader stirred outrage by penning an op-ed for the newspaper, Liverpool City Region mayor Steve Rotheram believes people in the “Westminster bubble” like Sir Keir Starmer need to be taught about why many on Merseyside regard the S*n to be toxic.

Sir Keir, according to the metro mayor, regrets the reaction to his decision to write for the newspaper, which is despised in Merseyside for its poisonous coverage of the Hillsborough disaster, and is “100% positive that he didn’t mean to offend anybody.”

“And perhaps because that Westminster bubble is quite different – and I’ve lived in it when I was an MP – they don’t see things the way that we see things here,” he remarked on The Northern Agenda podcast.

Homes associated to the Liverpool arms fair protesters were searched and raided by police.

The Labour leader’s decision to write for the S*n sparked outrage, with a number of MPs, regional mayors, and councillors on Merseyside seeing it as a betrayal.

He made the decision after campaigning in Liverpool for the party’s leadership and vowing not to cooperate with the publication during that time.

West Derby MP Ian Byrne, who survived the disaster, said in a statement: “Today, the families and survivors of Hillsborough, the people of my city, supporters of our great club, and the millions of others smeared by the rag will feel profoundly betrayed by the leader of the party I was elected to represent will feel profoundly betrayed by the leader of the party I was elected to represent.”

Mr Rotheram, who was elected in 2017 and was previously the MP for Liverpool Walton, said he still loved his party even if he didn’t agree with everything it did when asked if Sir Keir had harmed his party’s prospects.

He stated, ” “I adore the Labour Party, and I believe it is the most powerful force for social reform this country has ever seen. And I realize that’s a strong statement, because there’s been plenty of other excellent work.

“But that’s the Labour Party I’m familiar with. The Labour Party’s beliefs and principles are what propel me forward every day.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”