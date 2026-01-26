Starmer Justifies Blocking Burnham from Gorton and Denton By-election

Sir Keir Starmer has defended the decision by the Labour Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) to block Andy Burnham’s attempt to stand for the Gorton and Denton seat in a Westminster by-election, despite facing backlash from some within his own party.

Burnham, who currently serves as the Mayor of Greater Manchester, had expressed interest in running for the vacant Westminster seat. However, the NEC, including Starmer himself, voted unanimously to prevent the move, citing concerns that it would divert crucial resources away from Labour’s campaigning efforts ahead of key elections scheduled for May.

Focus on Local Elections

In an interview, Starmer emphasized the importance of the May elections, which include local council races across England, as well as pivotal elections in Scotland and Wales. He insisted that the party’s focus should be on these contests, with the resources—both financial and human—dedicated to securing victories in these crucial races rather than a by-election that was not essential.

“Andy Burnham is doing an excellent job as mayor, and he has my full support. But holding a by-election for Greater Manchester would distract us from the much more pressing electoral challenges we face,” Starmer explained. “We cannot afford to split our efforts when the cost of living crisis and other issues are at the forefront of our campaigns.”

Despite Starmer’s defense, the decision has been met with criticism from various quarters within Labour, particularly among backbenchers who feel that Burnham’s political ambitions should not be sidelined. Labour’s ruling body, however, remained firm, concluding that the NEC’s judgment was based on the strategic need to focus on the elections that could impact millions of people.

The NEC’s refusal has stirred debate within the party, and it remains to be seen whether Burnham will continue to push for a more prominent role in Westminster. Meanwhile, the Labour leadership is gearing up for the upcoming elections, hoping to maintain its position as the main alternative to the ruling government amid a rising challenge from the Reform Party.