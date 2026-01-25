Starmer Demands Trump Apologise for Insulting Remarks on Nato Soldiers

Keir Starmer has called for an apology from US President Donald Trump after his controversial remarks about Nato troops in Afghanistan sparked outrage in the UK. The Labour leader described the comments as “insulting and frankly appalling,” adding that Trump should show respect for those who sacrificed their lives.

Backlash from MPs and Veterans

The backlash to Trump’s comments has been swift and widespread, with MPs and military veterans expressing anger over his critique of European armed forces. During a Fox News interview, Trump suggested that Nato troops, particularly those from European countries, had remained distant from the front lines during the Afghanistan conflict. He said, “They’ll say they sent some troops to Afghanistan… and they did, they stayed a little back, a little off the front lines.”

Responding to the remarks, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak paid tribute to the 457 British personnel who lost their lives in Afghanistan, stressing their bravery and sacrifice. “I will never forget their courage, their bravery, and the sacrifice they made for their country,” Sunak said. “I consider President Trump’s remarks to be insulting and frankly appalling, and I am not surprised they have caused such hurt to the loved ones of those who were killed or injured.”

Sunak’s spokesman added that Trump’s comments were “plainly wrong” and aimed to diminish the role of Nato forces, including the British military, in Afghanistan. Health minister Stephen Kinnock also condemned the remarks, pointing out that Nato’s Article 5 had been invoked only once in history, following the 9/11 attacks, and that many British and European soldiers had sacrificed their lives in support of US-led operations in Afghanistan and Iraq.

In response to Diane Dernie, the mother of severely injured veteran Ben Parkinson, Sunak expressed his willingness to apologise if he had misspoken in the same way, stating, “If I had misspoken in that way or said those words, I would certainly apologise.”

The condemnation of Trump’s comments extends across the political spectrum. Leyton and Wanstead Labour MP Calvin Bailey, a former RAF officer who served in Afghanistan, remarked that Trump’s view bore no resemblance to the reality of military service. Conservative MP Ben Obese-Jecty, who also served in Afghanistan, called the remarks “sad” and said it was “disappointing” to see the sacrifices of British and Nato soldiers being dismissed so casually.

Defence Secretary John Healey reminded the public that Nato’s Article 5 was invoked after 9/11, leading to a collective response from the alliance, which included the UK sending troops to Afghanistan. “More than 450 British personnel lost their lives in Afghanistan,” Healey said, “and those British troops should be remembered for who they were: heroes who gave their lives in service of our nation.”

Trump’s remarks have been further criticised in light of his own avoidance of military service during the Vietnam War, with claims that he dodged the draft due to bone spurs in his heels—claims that have been met with significant skepticism. Former soldier and author Stephen Stewart described Trump’s comments as “offensive and inaccurate,” adding that the president had “desecrated the memory of hundreds of British soldiers” who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The UK suffered the second-highest number of deaths in the Afghanistan conflict, with 2,461 US soldiers also losing their lives. In total, America’s allies experienced 1,160 fatalities, approximately a third of the total coalition deaths. MP Calvin Bailey also noted the heavy toll on countries like Denmark, which fought alongside the UK in Helmand province, highlighting their own losses in the conflict.

As the controversy continues to grow, Trump remains under pressure to retract his statements and offer an apology for his remarks, which many have deemed as an insult to the bravery and sacrifice of the soldiers who fought and died in Afghanistan.