Starmer demands a halt to the “equalization of workers’ rights.”

Sir Keir Starmer has described the practice of terminating employees just to rehire them on worse terms as a “really awful way to repay the sacrifices of so many working people.”

In an address to the GMB union convention on Monday, Labour leader Ed Miliband condemned the way some workers were treated, saying that the Trades Union Congress (TUC) now estimates that one in ten workers was threatened with dismissal and rehire during the pandemic.

He claimed that once the coronavirus had passed, the country would no longer be able to continue as it had been in terms of employees’ rights.

This lowering of our economy’s standards, as well as workers’ rights, cannot go on indefinitely.