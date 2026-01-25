Starmer Delays Chagos Islands Deal After Trump Criticism

Sir Keir Starmer has postponed a key vote on the controversial Chagos Islands deal following mounting pressure from former US President Donald Trump. The Bill, which would transfer control of the British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT) to Mauritius, was slated for a vote in the House of Lords this week but has now been delayed due to concerns over potential opposition from Tory peers.

Trump’s Backlash Alters Course

The Diego Garcia Military Base and British Indian Ocean Territory Bill, which had been progressing through parliamentary scrutiny, will now be rescheduled for a later date. A late amendment from Conservative peers, citing “changing geopolitical circumstances,” threatened the Bill’s passage. Trump’s criticism added fuel to the fire; on Tuesday, he described the agreement as a “great act of stupidity,” despite previously expressing no objections during his tenure as president.

The Bill’s goal is to formally hand the Chagos Islands over to Mauritius, though Britain will retain control of the strategically vital Diego Garcia military base. This base, jointly used with the United States, will be leased back to the UK for at least 99 years. The deal’s future remains uncertain, with critics warning that without US support, it risks collapse.

Conservative peer Daniel Hannan noted that the delay offers a brief respite, but he warned that the decision now rests with the US. “If Trump sticks to his guns, the deal is off,” Hannan said. “If the State Department convinces him otherwise, it may return.” Hannan also expressed frustration that the final decision lay in America’s hands, calling it a “humiliating” situation for Britain.

The Tory amendment calls for a formal assurance that the agreement does not violate a 1966 treaty that affirms British sovereignty over the islands. Furthermore, it insists that Chagossians, forcibly removed from the islands in the 1960s and 1970s, be given a “formal” say in the deal’s final terms.

The debate over the Chagos Islands has sparked significant tensions within British politics. While the Labour government has pulled the Bill temporarily, the Tories remain steadfast in their opposition. Labour insists that the decision to delay was driven by the strong opposition within the Lords, and not by external pressures like Trump’s remarks.

The Chagos Islands deal, now in the late stages of parliamentary review, continues to face hurdles in the “ping pong” phase, where it bounces back and forth between the House of Commons and the House of Lords for amendments. The uncertainty surrounding its fate highlights the complex intersection of international relations, legal treaties, and local politics.