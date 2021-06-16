Starmer claims that the Prime Minister’s dithering on the issue of borders has blown up. Roadmap for Covid-19

According to Sir Keir Starmer, Boris Johnson’s hesitation on safeguarding the UK’s borders has “blown” his Covid-19 road plan to independence.

The Labour leader urged the Prime Minister to explain why the UK had such high rates of the Delta type, which was initially discovered in India and is blamed for the four-week delay in lifting restrictions.

In order to “save the British summer,” Sir Keir also urged that the amber travel list, which includes France and Spain, be deleted and replaced with an authorized list and a banned list of countries.

Mr Johnson, on the other hand, defended the UK’s stance, claiming that his government acted quickly to prohibit travel to India.

“We all want these constraints to be lifted, for our economy to be open, for firms to thrive,” Sir Keir said in the House of Commons, “but the Prime Minister’s hesitation at the borders has blown it.”

Sir Keir continued, “And the problem with everything the Prime Minister says today, both at the despatch box and what he’s muttered, is that we’ve heard it all before so many times.” Mr Johnson could be heard shouting “rubbish” before Sir Keir added, “And the problem with everything the Prime Minister says today, both at the despatch box and what he’s muttered, is that we’ve heard it all before so many times.”

“Remember how he said we could turn the tide in 12 weeks back in March? Then he promised that everything will be over by Christmas. Then it was announced that June 21 will be designated as “Freedom Day.” Now we’re told that July 19 is known as ‘terminus day.’

“The British people don’t expect miracles, but they do want basic competence and honesty, and we see the same pattern from this Prime Minister when it comes to care homes, protective equipment, or borders – too slow, too indecisive, over-promising, under-delivering.

“Why should anyone believe the Prime Minister now, after all of his failures and mistakes?”

“Why should anyone believe the Leader of the Opposition when he can’t decide what he thinks one week to the next?” Mr Johnson responded.

“While he claims to have a strict stance on borders, he was lately fighting quarantine, claiming that it was a blunt tool that should be reduced.

“What this country’s citizens want to see is a. (This is a brief piece.)