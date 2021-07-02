Starmer can breathe a sigh of relief as Labour maintains control of Batley and Spen.

Kim Leadbeater has won the by-election in Batley and Spen, allowing Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to breathe a sigh of relief.

If the West Yorkshire seat was lost, Labour would be in disarray, but Ms Leadbeater’s victory will relieve Sir Keir’s strain.

After a bruising campaign, she won the seat with 13,296 votes, a 323-vote margin over Tory challenger Ryan Stephenson.

George Galloway, who campaigned in historically Labour regions in the hopes of unseating Sir Keir, finished third.

Ms Leadbeater will now represent the seat held by her sister Jo Cox, who was assassinated in the constituency in 2016.

After a race marked by claims of dirty tricks and violence, Sir Keir praised the “great result” for the “talented and brave” Ms Leadbeater.

“In the face of divide, Kim ran a good campaign of hope,” he remarked.

“She will be an excellent Labour Member of Parliament for Batley and Spen.”

“I’m incredibly happy that the people of Batley and Spen have rejected division and voted for hope,” Ms Leadbeater said in her acceptance speech.

“Without them, I could not have gotten through the last five years, let alone the last five weeks,” she said.

“I want to offer a massive thank you to the police who, tragically, I have required more than ever over the last few weeks,” Ms Leadbeater added, referring to the campaign’s controversies.

“The focus now is catching up on some sleep, maybe a few glasses of fizz, and then there is loads to do, and I think the campaign has underlined that there is enough to do,” she added.

“But I’m going to get on with it, and as their new MP, I’m going to do everything I can to represent the whole of Batley and Spen. “I am overjoyed that the people of Batley and Spen have voted for hope rather than division.”