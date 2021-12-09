Starbucks Unionization is a tall order: New technology and barista burnout are driving the push for unionization.

The National Labor Relations Board will tally the ballots of Starbucks employees in three Buffalo, New York locations today, perhaps resulting in the United States’ first unionized corporate-run Starbucks.

If the workers succeed in their unionization drive, it will be a rare victory for organized labor in the service industry, which has a unionization rate of only 1.2 percent of workers, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, far lower than the national average of 6.3 percent of private-sector workers.

According to Cathy Creighton of Cornell University’s Industrial and Labor Relations branch in Buffalo, if the Starbucks drive is successful, it could pave the way for other service industry workers to take similar steps to gain greater leverage over workplace conditions, with far-reaching implications across the industry.

If it hadn’t been for the company’s handling of its mobile order system, this potentially historic moment might never have happened.

According to Reuters, one of the main reasons for the unionization push is because staff want more control over the “workload imposed by the company’s mobile app,” which has witnessed a boom in orders since the COVID-19 outbreak began.

“It’s as if you’re attempting to defuse a ticking time bomb while creating drinks,” James Skretta, a Starbucks barista in Buffalo, told the publication.

According to Reuters, baristas are unable to regulate the number of mobile orders received every hour, resulting in unanticipated spikes that can be difficult for personnel to fill. While a store manager can choose to turn off all mobile orders, this may cause another store to become overburdened.

According to Reuters, when Starbucks offered complimentary tumblers as part of its holiday drink rollout in November, the mobile ordering system was so busy that the Buffalo location where Skretta works slipped 40 minutes behind. It had to toss away at least 30 drinks that consumers had left behind.

Employees at other corporations, such as Chipotle and Walmart, have expressed dissatisfaction with their mobile apps. Neither company is represented by a labor union.

Casey Moore, a barista at one of the Buffalo Starbucks stores voting on Thursday, said, “Technology was made for consumers, not for employees.” This is a condensed version of the information.