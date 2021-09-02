Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte is out now, and it tastes like fall.

It’s officially September, which means seasonal coziness is setting in for many of us.

Scarves will return as our favorite accessory as we prepare for the cooler days ahead, but the coveted Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte may be the most thrilling sign of autumn.

That’s right, the brilliant orange beverage that so many of us love (and despise; it’s polarizing) is back, and it’s better than ever.

Of course, I had to go out to my nearest Starbucks to get my hands on it and check how it compared to last year’s.

In the past, I’ve had mixed feelings about the ‘PSL,’ but it didn’t help that the one I initially drank when I was 18 was lukewarm.

Vegans will be overjoyed to learn that there is a vegan whipped cream alternative, allowing them to fully enjoy the festive beverage.

It’s topped with a warming pumpkin pie spice that has a wonderful kick to it, in my opinion.

It used to be a brilliant orange colour that looked more like a highlighter than a drink, but despite the vivid tone, the flavor is pretty good.

The ‘Pumpkin Pie Spice’ on top of your latte is delicious, and the drink’s richness will satisfy your sweet craving.

I appreciated the addition of whipped cream because it’s something I don’t get to try very often because I’m lactose intolerant.

This drink perfectly captures the essence of autumn, and I’ll be ordering it as a treat.

4 out of 5 stars

What about individuals who aren’t fans of the pumpkin spice flavor? Starbucks, on the other hand, hasn’t forgotten about you.

They’ve created an equally autumnal flavor that I believe is even better than the traditional orange drink of the season.

It’s usually produced with Blonde beans, but I always ask for Blonde when I go to Starbucks since I prefer the sweeter flavor that goes well with caramel flavors (and caramel lattes are my go to).

This comes with a small caramel crunch topping, but it is just for dairy eaters.

This drink is fantastic; it exceeded my expectations. It’s sweet, yet with a hint of salt. “The summary comes to an end.”