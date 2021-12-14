Starbucks’ ‘Monstrosity’ $50 Drink Order Goes Viral: ‘I’d Quit’

After it tallied an eye-watering $53.95, a “monstrosity” Starbucks order became viral online, receiving over 3 million views.

After putting his unique order in a video and questioning his followers if he should truly get the amazing drink, TikTok user @instrumentality.project went viral three days ago.

“Should I use my stars to get this monstrosity?” he wondered, holding up a $49.55 pre-tax drink.

The drink took hold of TikTok, eliciting a wide range of reactions online, from outright disgust to the hope of seeing the strange order come to life.

12 bananas, light ice, caramel drizzle, four pumps of caramel brulee sauce, caramel brulee topping, extra whipped cream, cinnamon dolce sprinkles, chestnut praline topping, coconut, 12 affogato-style shots, holiday sugar sprinkles, red and green sprinkle topping, chocolate malt powder, cinnamon powder, chocolate curls topping, 12 affogato-style shots, holiday sugar sprinkles, red and green sprinkle topping, chocolate malt powder, cinnamon powder, chocolate curls

With millions of views, the order elicited a range of responses from Starbucks baristas, who flocked to the comments section to share their ideas.

“I’m a barista, and I don’t think we’d make it. It’s not technically possible, “remarked one user.

“Someone previously requested a joke drink like this and it completely destroyed our system, so go ahead and do it. Give those hapless baristas a break, please “Another was added.

Others, on the other hand, saw no reason why the drink couldn’t be prepared. “As a barista, I find it enjoyable to fulfill requests like these. It’s a wonderful change of pace from the usual routine “remarked one TikTok user.

“I would certainly try to do this at night when all the cool, calm folks are working and we’re slow,” said another.

One TikTik user said, “The way I’d quit on the spot.”

The TikToker attempted to order his drink in person but was ultimately unsuccessful, to to the dismay of impatient onlookers who were waiting for the results. In a subsequent video, he ordered the drink through the app and picked it up in the store.

