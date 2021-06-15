Standards watchdog recommends a five-year ban on ministers lobbying.

According to the findings of the director of the standards watchdog, senior government officials should be barred from political lobbying for up to five years after leaving office.

The Committee on Standards in Public Life’s investigation comes amid a slew of continuing parliamentary and government examinations into standards issues in the aftermath of the Greensill Capital disaster.

Following calls for a system change triggered by David Cameron’s lobbying operations on behalf of Greensill, chairman Lord Evans said there were parts of standards regulation in England that needed “significant reform.”

Ministers and top civil servants are effectively barred from influencing their former colleagues for two years after leaving their positions under present laws.

Mr Cameron’s conduct were legal under current laws because he waited more than two years between resigning as Prime Minister and joining the bankrupt banking firm.

He was not required to bring this to the attention of the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba), which examines applications for new employment for former ministers and officials under the business appointment guidelines.

The “two-year ban may be too short in some cases,” according to the report, because it could jeopardize the Seven Principles Of Public Life, which serve as the foundation for the ethical standards demanded of public officials.

To avoid this, the committee recommends that the regulations be changed to provide for a longer lobbying prohibition of up to five years.

“Government departments and Acoba should be able to issue a lobbying ban for a longer period of up to five years if they deem it appropriate,” according to the conclusions.

“Whether or not a longer ban is warranted will be determined by the nature of an applicant’s position in government.

“If an applicant held a particularly senior position, or if contacts made or privileged information received will be relevant after two years, a longer ban may be required to ensure that former officials lobbying the government are not directly benefiting from their time in office.”