Stallone clarifies that the word’storm’ in his Instagram post had nothing to do with QAnon and that he meant ‘thunderstorm.’

After some misinterpreted a recent social media post as referring to QAnon’s “the Storm,” actor Sylvester Stallone added extra comments to clarify that he did not intend to make a connection to the conspiracy theory.

Last week, QAnon supporters rejoiced when Stallone posted a photo of himself wearing a hat with the letter “Q” and the caption “Heading into the Storm,” an apparent reference to QAnon’s “the Storm,” in which adherents believe former President Donald Trump will round up, prosecute, and execute a supposed cabal of Satanic Democrats and “elites” involved in child sex trafficking.

“As IN THUNDERSTORM!!!” was added to his initial “Headed in the Storm…” statement in a subsequent version of the post. For the love of God, we’re flying through the rain in a jet!” As of Monday evening, the original version of the post, without the new explanation, was still up on Twitter.

