Stalker sets fire to a woman’s body after she rejects his advances.

After she rebuffed his advances, a guy in India allegedly killed a married woman by lighting her on fire.

On Monday night, the tragedy occurred in the southern state of Karnataka. According to local daily The Times of India, the culprit, named as 25-year-old Gangappa, had been stalking the 23-year-old victim even after she married.

The man was waiting near the victim’s house on Monday night, and as soon as she walked out to use the restroom, he attempted to chat to her. He attempted to sexually assault her when she rebuffed his approaches.

When the victim tried to fight him off, Ganappa became enraged and poured gasoline from a nearby motorcycle on her before burning her on fire. He then shoved her inside the restroom and locked it from the outside, preventing her from escaping. She The People claimed that the accused then fled the scene.

Her husband raced into the bathroom after hearing the woman’s screams and took her to a nearby hospital for treatment. She was moved to a larger hospital, where she died the next morning from burn injuries.

The victim was able to identify Gangappa as the individual who lit her on fire in her deathbed declaration. The accused, who had been absconding, turned himself up a few hours later. He was apprehended and will be charged with murder shortly.

Meanwhile, outside the hospital, the woman’s family members agitated, demanding justice, until police arrived and calmed them down. The body of the victim has been returned to the family.

A guy in India’s capital, New Delhi, killed a woman by slicing her throat after she spurned his sexual advances earlier this year. The mom was discovered dead in her house, next to her wailing 7-month-old infant. The accused allegedly walked into the woman’s home while under the influence of alcohol after discovering she was alone with her baby, according to the police. He then made sexual attempts toward the woman, and when she refused, he cut her neck with a kitchen knife.