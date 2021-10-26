Stalker murders a married woman and hugs her body until the cops arrive.

A 22-year-old stalker hacked a lady to death with an ax in broad daylight in a distressing incident. He then fiercely embraced the deceased victim till the cops arrived and yanked him away.

Ganesh Meena, a resident of Rajasthan in northern India, was arrested and charged with murder on Sunday, according to News 18.

Shanti Devi, the victim, was married and had two sons, according to reports. She was employed by the government and was on the job when the horrible tragedy occurred.

For months, the accused had been obsessed with Devi in a one-sided way. Despite the fact that he approached her several times, she turned him down. Devi also expressed her dissatisfaction with Meena to her husband.

Meena approached Devi again while she was at work on Sunday. When the woman refused to talk to him, he became enraged and hacked her with his ax. He assaulted her repeatedly until she expired.

Despite the efforts of other workers on the scene to save the victim, the accused scared them away by swinging his weapon at them. He was discovered lying on the ground, clutching the woman’s body. Meena refused to move and clung to the lifeless body when officers requested him to. Finally, the officers had no choice but to use force to dislodge him.

He was arrested and charged with murder right away. An autopsy was performed on the victim’s body.

After her husband, who is working in another state, arrives home, the woman will be cremated.

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly murdered by her jilted lover in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh earlier this month, according to reports. When the girl was discovered dead, she was on her way to private lessons. She suffered an internal damage on the left side of her forehead, possibly as a result of being struck with a blunt object, according to police. She had not been sexually assaulted, according to the postmortem assessment.