Staffy, who is 17 years old, is in desperate need of a new home where he can retire in peace.

The thought of any dog being abandoned in kennels, regardless of age, is heartbreaking. But when we heard about Lola, a 17-year-old girl, our hearts broke a little.

While she won’t need a forever home for as long as some dogs, she still has a lot of love to give a new family.

That’s why Dogs Trust Merseyside is looking for a new home for this lovely lady. The Staffy cross, however, is looking for a specific type of home, given her age.

Lola will be the ideal addition for someone looking for some canine companionship, and she’s very easy-going.

Lola enjoys nothing more than tinkering in the garden and a little sunbathing.

Despite being a little deaf and suffering from arthritis in her back legs, she is in excellent health for her age. Even though she is unable to climb stairs, she enjoys short walks. Has Lola snatched your heart?

Do you have enough room in your home for this sweet lady?

She’s housetrained and sleeps a lot, which is understandable given her age. When she’s at home, she can be quite vocal, which is common in dogs who have lost their hearing, so be prepared for some noise. Apart from that, Lola is looking for a quiet retirement home where she will be the only dog, though she will walk with other dogs if they are quiet. She prefers her own space. She’s also looking for a home without any young children under the age of twelve.

If you think you’d be a good match for this sweet girl, call Dogs Trust on 0303 003 0000..

If the team thinks you’d be a good match after an initial chat, they’ll invite you to fill out an application before setting up an appointment to meet Lola. We sincerely hope she finds her forever home soon.

