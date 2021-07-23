Staffy Lola, a 17-year-old rescue dog, has found a loving ‘forever home.’

Just three months after she came, Dogs Trust Merseyside found a new ‘forever home’ for one of its oldest dogs.

Lola, a 17-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross, was surrendered to the Huyton rehoming shelter in April when her family was unable to care for her.

Susie Dixon-Green and Roger Williams, Lola’s new owners, are bringing her home to Llanfairfechan, Wales.

As soon as they saw Lola on the charity’s website, they fell in love with her.

“For a long, long time, I have acquired dogs who are sick and need a little extra TLC, or senior dogs like wonderful Lola,” Susie explained.

“We were about to welcome another canine into our lives when Lola appeared.

“All we thought was that she was lovely. She didn’t appear to be her age, so even though I was pulled to her photo, it felt like it was meant to be when I realized how old she was.”

Only 5% of those intending to adopt a dog from Dogs Trust were interested in dogs aged eight or older in the nine months leading up to the end of March this year.

“Older dogs are often overlooked,” said Georgina Lowery, manager of Dogs Trust Merseyside. “Lola is undoubtedly the oldest dog we have had at the centre for a very long time, and possibly the oldest Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross we have ever had.

“She was a much-loved dog, and it was so unfortunate that her owners couldn’t keep her, but she went into one of our excellent foster homes as soon as she arrived with us, so she could continue to enjoy all of her home comforts until she found her forever home.

“We are overjoyed that Susie and Roger adopted her, and it gives us great comfort to know that she is as loved as ever and will spend her golden years with them.”

Susie reports that Lola has adjusted well, is gaining confidence, and enjoys taking gentle walks and pottering about the garden.

"She appears to be really happy," she added. She follows me around, and because I enjoy gardening, she is usually beside me.