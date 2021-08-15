Staffordshire Bull Terriers have been named the most popular dog breed in the United Kingdom.

TeamDogs partnered up with Pooch and Mutt over the past three weeks to identify the UK’s favorite dog breed, and Staffordshire Bull Terriers came out on top.

Dog lovers from 52 different breeds have been competing to proclaim their favorite as the greatest.

Since the competition began on July 26, Staffies has been in the lead.

On TeamDogs, you can see the complete rankings, where Staffies almost edged out black Labradors for first place.

Three weeks ago, the tournament began with 47 breeds.

Each week, the bottom ten breeds were ejected from the tournament and placed in “the dog house.”

TeamDogs included breeds that voters thought deserved to be included in the competition, bringing the total number of breeds to 52. Dobermann, Samoyed, Great Dane, Bedlington Terrier, and Akita were among them.

None of these, however, came close to dethroning Staffies from the top rank.

The full top ten was as follows:

Staffordshire Bull Terrier is a breed of dog. Boxer Black Labrador Border Collie Greyhound Shepherd, German Border Terrier Cockapoo Cocker Spaniel is a breed of dog. Russell, Jack

Black Labradors, Boxers, Greyhounds, and Border Collies were all popular choices.

“They will always be winners in our eyes!” exclaimed Kelly-Lee Wilde, who was rooting for Boxers.

Suzanne Sargent, who previously remarked about the Staffies’ “love and loyalty” running through their blood, was unsurprised by their first-place finish.

The Staffordshire Bull Terriers may have won, but all of the other breeds have devoted fans.

Are you pleased, surprised, or disappointed with the outcome?

Visit TeamDogs to share images of your dogs and voice your opinions.