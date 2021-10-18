Staffie was left trembling ‘like a leaf’ as pyrotechnics were launched.

When fireworks were fired off around his home, a nine-year-old Staffie was left’shaking like a leaf.’

The RSPCA has posted footage of Harley because they are concerned that an increasing number of individuals are attending exhibits at home or with their friends, causing increased concern for the welfare of the country’s animals.

According to new RSPCA estimates, 52 percent of UK citizens would attend unauthorised exhibits in 2021, up from 41 percent in 2020 and 23 percent in 2019.

Claire McParland of West Sussex, Harley’s owner, said: “My husband and I got Harley when he was just 15 months old.” He’s always been a timid little dog that is quite sensitive to noise, but this became even worse after my spouse and then our other dog passed away.

“We’ve been working with my veterinarian and behaviorists to help Harley, but fireworks are still making him scared. He trembles as if he were a leaf.

“Last year was an improvement over previous years in terms of how he reacted. It’s very heartbreaking to watch him in such a situation, even if it’s just for one night. But this isn’t just for one night; it lasts for days as others all around us light fireworks at various times on various days.” Similarly, when Stanley, an eight-year-old dog, hears loud noises, he becomes extremely stressed, to the point where his owners Jenny Eden and her husband Mike drive away from their home to help him rest.

Jenny clarified: “Stanley is particularly sensitive to loud noises and pyrotechnics. He shakes, pants, and drools a lot, and he can’t seem to stop.

“It’s a painful sight to behold. It’s easiest to remove him from the situation and get him as far away as possible from the noise. It’s made more difficult by the fact that no one knows when the fireworks will be set off.” The RSPCA has received 1,621 calls concerning fireworks in the last five years, and it thinks that this year will be even worse if many more individuals go ahead with displays in their yards as expected.

“With unplanned or more spontaneous events in the pipeline this year, owners with sensitive animals may be concerned about the approaching weeks,” said Carrie Stones, campaign manager.

