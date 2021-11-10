Staff were instructed to refer to dead concertgoers as “Smurfs” in a leaked Astroworld Festival plan.

Security reacting to a potential fatality were directed to never use the phrases “dead” or “deceased” when referring to potential fatalities throughout the duration of the event, according to a 56-page security and emergency medical response plan acquired by CNN.

Instead, they were instructed to notify the Event Control team of a deceased concertgoer using the code word “smurf.” It’s unclear whether the code word was utilized by any of the employees.

Scoremore, a Texas-based concert producer that prepared the document, noted in the plan, “Based on the site’s structure and several past experiences, a Security Plan has been established to help limit potential negative concerns within the scope of the event.”

Protocols for instances including an active shooter or a bomb threat were included in the strategy. Another situational code was given for reporting a youngster who had gone missing during the event.

While the memo discussed alternative situations that could result in fatalities, such as a riot or civil upheaval, it did not address security methods for a crowd surge.

“There’s no mention of a mob surge, crush, or panic. There’s no mention of the audience at the front of the stage or in the festival seating area. As a result, there is no specialized emergency preparedness in place for a mass fatality crowd crush, according to Paul Wertheimer, creator and president of Crowd Management Strategies.

When the disaster occurred Friday night, authorities estimated that at least 50,000 people had attended the Astroworld music festival. As singer Travis Scott ascended the stage to perform, a massive crowd rushed toward the venue’s stage, killing eight concertgoers.

Two high school students, a mechanical engineering technology student, and a man attempting to save his fiancée were among those killed. According to Buzzfeed News, the victims were John Hilgert, 14, Brianna Rodriguez, 16, Jake Jurinek, 20, Axel Acosta, 21, Franco Patino, 21, Madison Dubiski, 23, Rudy Pena, 23, and Danish Baig, 27.

Scoremore and Live Nation, a national promoter, are currently assisting Houston police with their investigation. Multiple lawsuits have been filed against Travis Scott as a result of the incident.