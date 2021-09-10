Staff members are ‘devastated’ after the school gets flooded.

Staff at a secondary school have described themselves as “devastated” as a result of “severe” damage caused by flooding.

Following the storms on Thursday, September 9, the Co-op Academy in Bebington, Wirral, has announced that it will be closed until further notice.

“Dear everybody, we are devastated that after all the new works undertaken over the summer and new flooring, we have been fully flooded throughout the school’s ground level and several upper floor classrooms,” wrote headmaster Ms Catherine Kelly in a message.

Staff have stated that after the Facilities Management Team has assessed the damage, they will keep parents and students informed.

The school has also decided to postpone its open evening, which was scheduled for next week.

Many parents expressed their regret and expressed optimism that the school will reopen soon on the school’s Facebook page.

“I’m gutted, especially given all the work they’ve done on the school,” Hayley Gibson said.

“Sad… all the new flooring,” Lesley Rooney said.

The Co-op Academy wasn’t the only school that had to close due to floods caused by the excessive rain.

Wirral Grammar Boys and Girls Schools were both closed, with classes held online, and Birkenhead Park School on Park Road South announced partial closures, with students in years eight, nine, and ten being asked to stay at home.

Following the Met Office’s yellow weather warning, there was widespread flooding around Wirral yesterday.

More rain is expected throughout the weekend, but no warnings have been issued.