Staff had to close the bank after a guy ‘fit’ in the money line.

A bank was forced to close in the middle of the day when a guy suffered a seizure while waiting to withdraw money.

Daniel Jones, 31, slumped in the Natwest branch in Ellesmere Port yesterday.

His sister, who did not want to be identified, spoke to The Washington Newsday to express her gratitude to the employees.

“I am Daniel’s full-time caregiver due to his epilepsy, and I got a call saying he had a seizure in the bank, so I quickly went all the way there,” she added.

“We’ve been concerned since his seizures have become more frequent recently.

“By the time I got to the bank, he was still a little groggy, but the personnel had been fantastic.

“To give him privacy, they put a sheet over him, moved him, and shuttered the shop.

“When he came to, he was attempting to get money out so we could get home, but there wasn’t as much as he expected, so they said they’d pay for us to take a taxi home.

“At first, I declined since I was uncomfortable, but they insisted after getting money from the back.

“They were fantastic because they had him on his side throughout his fit so he wouldn’t swallow his tongue.

“One of the ladies got smacked in the face by Daniel since he can’t control his arm motions when this happens, and he was very sorry, but she absolutely understood and told him she was more concerned about making sure he was OK.

“They gave him some chocolate and some water to make sure his blood sugars were normal – I can’t thank them enough.”

After his first seizure on his 18th birthday, Daniel was diagnosed with persistent epilepsy.

Despite the fact that his seizures have been more frequent in recent months, his sister claims he has recovered faster from each one.

“Some individuals can walk about while having a fit, but not Daniel; he needs to be taken somewhere safe where he won’t bang,” she explained.

